Pamplin community mourns for father and twin daughter killed in fire

A tragedy has ripped through the small town of Pamplin in Appomattox County. A family, now torn apart, after a fatal house fire killed a husband and one of the family's twin daughters.

The house is just a few blocks away from an Exxon Gas Station. Fay Sams, a cashier there, tells WDBJ7 she talked to Bradley Kidd and his wife Tori Kidd when they came in to the convenient store almost every day. She says Bradley Kidd was a sweet, kind person who will be greatly missed.

"It's just heartbreaking I tell ya, just really hard, the family are such good people, just really good people. I'm choking up, starting to crying! But yeah, it will take us a long time to get over it," Sams, a Cashier at the Pamplin Exxon Service Center, said.

The entire Pamplin community is in mourning after a local family was suddenly split in half. Four Volunteer Fire Departments responded Friday morning to a house on the 18500 block of Richmond Highway in Pamplin. They found 24-year-old Bradley Kidd and his 11-month--old twin daughter dead inside of the home.

"He was just a wonderful person. He would come in, like a couple times I may have had somebody that was maybe a little intoxicated, on drugs, passing through, and he'd stay until they left. Just top-notch child," Sams said.

Bradley's wife, Tori Kidd, was able to escape with the other twin daughter. They were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and have since been released.

"It is difficult to wrap your head around, but you had all the members of the department you can talk to and lean on to help you through it," Barry Vanderveer, President of the Pamplin Fire Department, said.

He says this is the first fatal fire in more than 15 years.

"Just such a good, young couple, they always brought the babies in for everyone to see, just a super sweet couple . . . He was so crazy about those little babies," Sams said.

The Pamplin community has raised over $40,000 for the Kidd family.

Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.