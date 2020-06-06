Pancho Mexican Restaurant in Daleville temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Pancho Mexican Restaurant closed until further notice Tuesday after learning one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the location's Facebook page, the patient had not worked in the past week, and all employees are set to be tested. After all workers produce negative tests, a reopening date will follow.

The entire restaurant is set to undergo professional cleaning, disinfecting and sanitization steps.

The restaurant's Vinton (1922 E. Washington Ave.) location has not been impacted by these events and remains open to customers.

