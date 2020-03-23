Trinkle offers unique perspective on local impact of coronavirus pandemic

Dave Trinkle and his family are staying close to home, after a person tested positive at a Colorado ski resort they visited on Spring Break.

"We're all doing fine, Everybody's well," Trinkle told WDBJ7 in a video call.

You might remember Trinkle as a former member of Roanoke City Council, and candidate for Mayor. He's also the owner of two Roanoke restaurants and a food truck.

"I never thought a week ago, or ten days ago, we would be where we are now," Trinkle said. "I mean a lot of people I think feel that way. It's really been a day-to-day adventure if you will."

Fork in the Market has closed for the time being, but Trinkle is trying hard to keep Fork in the Alley open, providing take-out and curbside service.

And he hopes local governments and the larger community are thinking about how they can help the region's restaurants recover.

"It's a driving force of our economy here locally. It helps tourism, employs people, contributes to the quality of life, so we've really got to think long-term about what we're going to do this summer to help everybody get back on firm footing."

Keeping his patients on firm footing is a priority as well.

An associate dean at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Trinkle has a practice in geriatric psychiatry.

He says many of his patients have anxiety as they deal with the disruption, but they're doing well.

"One thing I have been amazed about throughout my practice is how resilient seniors as a whole can be," Trinkle said, "and I think everybody is going to get through this with the proper support, the proper care and the proper attention."