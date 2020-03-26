Papa John's restaurants in Roanoke-Lynchburg area hiring

Papa John’s franchise-owned restaurants in the Roanoke-Lynchburg area are hiring up to 100 employees to help with meal delivery and takeout, with restaurants across the state closed because of coronavirus concerns.

“Here in Roanoke-Lynchburg we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and start work same-day at Papa John’s,” said Vaughn Frey, President of the Papa John’s Roanoke-Lynchburg Co-op. “Our team members are playing an important role in the community, following high standards of safety precautions as they continue to deliver meals to our customers’ doorsteps when many are being asked to stay at home.”

According to a company release, "Papa John’s is focused on protecting its team members and customers, implementing additional health and safety precautions, like enhanced restaurant sanitation measures and No Contact Delivery. No Contact Delivery provides a limited interaction food drop-off experience and online payment."

To learn more about the open positions in our area and apply, click here, or text JOBS to 47272.

