Parents adress Roanoke City School Board about bullying incident

It was a full agenda and a full house at the Roanoke City School Board meeting Tuesday night. But within the first 15 minutes, voices were raised and emotions were heightened.

"This child has been bullied at least since the third grade, so this is not new," screamed a parent who spoke out in support of a middle school student, beaten up on a Roanoke City school bus.

Bullying. It's an issue schools have seen over and over again.

"Things like this happen all the time within RCPS and just schools in general, and they don't take it serious, so my job tonight as well as my support group is to bring awareness. Bullying is real and is really dangerous," said Ashton Williams.

Ashton Williams says her daughter, who attended Breckenridge Middle School, was attacked on a school bus ride home in February. She was beaten to the point that when she was taken for medical treatment, she was told she had multiple contusions.

Williams pulled her daughter out of school, and addressed the school board for the first time Tuesday, saying her daughter's bully was not disciplined. However, Roanoke City's Chief of Security disagreed.

"This child was charged and was served a petition and a protective order," said Chris Perkins.

Williams claims the school system has not done enough.The president of National Action Network based in Richmond and the local chapter of the NAACP have also been involved.

"Because I'm appalled at what has happened, but when it comes to children, all of our children, we should be very concerned at what's happening here," said Brenda Coles with NAN.

The school board meeting returned to the schedule after everyone standing up for Williams' daughter had a chance to speak. Members approved the 2020-2021 school year budget which does include increases in funds for things like transportation, administration, health and technology.

As for Williams, who left the meeting shortly after speaking, she has this message for fellow parents.

"Don't keep it to yourself, address it, if you don't speak for it, who will?"

