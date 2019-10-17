Advertisement

Parents commemorate 10 years since disappearance of Morgan Harrington

(WDBJ)
By Pete DeLuca, Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 17, 2019 at 4:28 PM EDT
It has been 10 years since the disappearance of former Virginia Tech student and Roanoke native Morgan Harrington.

Harrington was abducted and murdered by Jesse Matthew while in Charlottesville for a concert in 2009. Matthew is serving two life sentences for killing Harrington and former UVA student Hannah Graham.

Thursday, Harrington's family gathered in Charlottesville at the spot where she was last seen to pay tribute to her life and reflect on the past decade.

"Our intention is to create a positive legacy for Morgan, but also to make sure her potential was not robbed from the world," said Morgan's mother, Gil Harrington.

After Harrington's disappearance, her family founded the non-profit Help Save the Next Girl to help prevent what happened to their daughter from happening to anyone else.

“We didn’t choose this but I think we have made the best out of something that has been tragic,” said Morgan’s father, Dan Harrington.

