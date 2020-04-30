Park View Community Mission sees demand rise following March decline

Park View Community Mission says many families did not use its service in March.

A sign outside Park View Community Mission shows times for picking up food. WDBJ7 photo.

After making phone calls to numerous people, they said many thought their organization had closed.

Since then, they've had more families come in April.

Now, they're starting a project using donations from stimulus checks.

"So we've got a little thing going here where we call it give 10 feed four. A person who could give just 10 percent of their stimulus check - that would actually provide enough groceries to feed a small family for up to six months," said Earl Larkins, Park View Community Mission spokesperson.

The USDA has also relaxed its income restrictions to enable more people to receive food.

