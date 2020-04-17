Parking initiative offers ease of shopping

Officials in Blacksburg are taking a few extra steps to have shops be more accessible to people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Along with parking being temporarily free, they encourage you to park in the Progress Street, Church Street and Farmer’s Market parking lots to get what you need downtown.

Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. Executive Director Casey Jenkins said this offers convenience for both the customer and merchant.

“For the restaurants and any retailer that’s able to deliver curbside to this parking lot, it creates a user-friendly convenient aspect for them. It doesn’t have to exhaust their resources in their delivery options,” Jenkins said.

This is yet another effort to help businesses during this tough time.

