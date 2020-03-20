Parks and recreation departments react to COVID-19 guidelines

Park closed. Chains on the gates.

Parks in Appomattox are closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 guidelines. WDBJ7 photo.

The impact of the coronavirus on outdoor life here in Appomattox has already been felt.

"Once the guidelines changed to not have more than 10 people, the social distancing and all that kind of thing, we had to go by the guidelines sent down by the governor and CDC," said Paul Harvey, town mayor.

The Town of Appomattox closed its public parks this week due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say, due to public health reasons, they didn't have much of a choice.

"If they change that so that we don't have to have small groups and we don't have to worry about disinfecting and sterilizing, we'll open them back up," said Harvey.

But in Lynchburg, the narrative is a little different. Parks are still open.

Chris Higgins says people should be able to get outside during a time like this.

"City of Lynchburg has 16 parks, miles of trails and over 900 acres of public land that's part of the parks system. So there's plenty of space for people to fan out," said Higgins, Lynchburg Park Service manager.

With schools closed and temperatures rising, kids could also be at the parks.

However, Higgins says there's no real way of sanitizing the equipment children use and that parents should use caution.

"We cannot actually sanitize playground equipment properly and we're not going to pretend that it can be 100% sanitized," said Higgins.

Although there are no plans at the moment to close Lynchburg parks, the situation is extremely fluid and could change quickly.

For now, empty swings in Appomattox will rest until further notice.

