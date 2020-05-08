Parry McCluer High School has teacher appreciation parade

Teacher appreciation week is winding to a close, but celebrations of area teachers continue.

At Buena Vista's Parry McCluer High School, they had teachers stay in their cars for social distancing while they brought them a Chick-fil-A lunch.

Then, led by police cars and fire engines, students and their families paraded by to show their appreciation.

"Teaching is a hard job, and it's definitely had to be creative right now because no one has a play book on how to teach during a pandemic," said Principal Melissa Cobb. "But they have adapted, they've done a great job, and we want them to know about. And so that's why they get their free lunch from Chick-fil-A and a parade from the town."

Some seniors even came by in their graduation robes to celebrate.

