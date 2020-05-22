Part of Blue Ridge Parkway collapses from slope failures

A road failure at milepost 128 on the Blue Ridge Parkway has been the latest addition to the list road closures in Roanoke due to the week's heavy rains.

The parkway is fully blocked, including bicycles and pedestrians, from Milepost 121.4 at U.S. Route 220 to Milepost 135.9 at Adney Gap.

Parkway staff have also discovered two smaller slope failures that resulted in debris on the road at milemarker 119 and 124.

National Park Service officials are asses the issues to determine what repairs are needed. There is still concern for the stability of the hill and trees above the road in the area of the road failures.

More information on daily closures can be found here.

