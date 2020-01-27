Passerby credited with keeping Danville business fire small

A Danville cabinet business is open Monday despite a morning fire.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire at 1603 Halifax Road at 7:38 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing light smoke from both ends of the roof line. The fire was found near the middle of the inside of the building.

A couple sets of cabinets and a table saw were on fire, and flames were quickly extinguished, according to fire crews, and damage was confined to that area with minimal smoke and water damage.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and found the cause to be accidental.

Fire crews say a person driving by the business saw the smoke and called 911. "This quick action kept the fire from being much worse."