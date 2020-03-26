Patrick County man charged following fatal crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Patrick County.

The two-vehicle crash took place on Wednesday, March 25, just before 7 p.m. on Route 677.

The driver of a Nissan Rogue was traveling south when he crossed the center line and hit a Harley Davidson.

The motorcycle driver, 30-year-old Jacob Goad of Ararat, was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.

The other driver was 35-year-old Joshua Ray of Ararat, who was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.

Ray was charged with driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

