Patrick Henry Community College Foundation accepting donations to aid students

The Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) Foundation has created an emergency student aid fund to financially help students facing challenges due to the coronavirus.

The PHCC COVID-19 Student Emergency Response Fund aims to raise funds to cover emergency needs including food, transportation, childcare, and materials needed to students to successfully complete their course work.

“Around the nation, many are losing jobs or not able to work right now because of the pandemic,” says Tiffani Underwood, the Director of PHCC’s Foundation. “A number of our Patriots may be facing these hardships while trying to keep up with classwork. We want to do everything we can to ease their burdens so they can continue to be successful.”

According to a statement, the college foundation welcomes gifts of all sizes. To donate to the PHCC COVID019 Student Emergency Fund, click here.

