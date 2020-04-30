Patrick Henry Community College student competes in E-Sports National Championship

When the state of the art gaming arena at Patrick Henry Community College opened and its first e-sports team was formed, freshman Noah Stockton was excited for the opportunity.

Noah Stockton trains 3 to 5 hours a day on Super Mario Smash Brothers.

"A lot of people have been wanting that for a long time and it didn't happen, and then they started doing it. I was like, 'okay, maybe I can join,' and then I realized they had Super Mario Smash Brothers, then I was like 'that's a game I'd really like to play,'" said Stockton.

The gaming arena has been empty since the first season of e-sports was cut short due the coronavirus.

However, Super Mario Smash Brothers player Noah Stockton has still been going strong, playing his individual matches from home.

"It's been pretty nice because I've been carrying the torch, essentially trying to keep sports alive," said Stockton.

Stockton says he puts in 3 to 5 hours a day to stay on top of his game,

but still he wasn't expecting much from his first season.

"If I'm being honest here, I wasn't very confident in my ability to play the game, but I was pretty surprised with what I could do," said Stockton.

Stockton continued to surprise himself and the league during the NJCAA National tournament, as he's won four straight matches as the underdog on his path to the National Championship.

He's hoping to make his family proud.

"My parents are saying hey we are really proud of you and they're just like really happy."

