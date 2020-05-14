Patrick Henry Community College to distribute CARES Act funds to students

Patrick Henry Community College will begin distributing funding provided by the CARES Act to eligible students.

The college sent notices to nearly 900 students telling them to expect a check. Emergency Financial Aid Grants are distributed to eligible students.

PHCC received $741,862 from the CARES Act, 100 percent of which will go to students.

The CARES Act pledged more than $6 billion to colleges and universities to help students in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This money will be a huge help to our students –and for some, it will be meeting a critical need – as such, our team is working to get the money into our students’ hands as quickly as possible,” says PHCC’s President Dr. Angeline Godwin.

Eligibility is based on a number of factors, including FAFSA completion. Students who have not completed the FAFSA for the 2019-2020 school year have until May 26 to do so.

Another important eligibility factor is whether the student was enrolled in at least one face-to-face class and at least six credit hours at PHCC on March 13, 2020. For a complete list of eligibility requirements, click here.

Eligible students should expect a check or direct deposit of more than $500 within the next few weeks.

Students who were eligible for this spring funding will also receive a smaller disbursement if they take summer classes and a third when they take fall classes.

In addition to student aid, PHCC expects to receive institutional funding, which will be used to offset any fiscal challenges caused by the pandemic.

