Patrick Henry High School orchestra performs virtually

Orchestra students at Patrick Henry High School are finding ways to keep playing despite the fact that their Carnegie Hall performance was canceled.

More than 40 different individual videos came together to create this seamless performance.

It's one of the pieces the orchestra was set to play in New York City.

The music director and students say it was devastating when they found out their trip was canceled, but they've used this time to keep growing as musicians.

"It gave me a goal to work harder and therefore I have progressed further as a musician," Violinist Grace Morrow said.

"It's the music that we are in this for and I couldn't be prouder of these young musicians," Music Director Jeff Midkiff.

The full performance is available on the Roanoke City Public Schools Facebook page.

