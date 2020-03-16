Paving projects continue throughout Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Roanoke City drivers will see delays in the coming days as Boxley Materials Company continues its milling and paving projects.
The following neighborhood roads will be impacted by lane closures:
- Christian Ave NE
- March 16 – March 17 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Hurst Ave NE
- March 16 – March 17 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Holmes St. NE
- March 16 – March 17 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Troy Ave NE
- March 18 – March 19 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Fleming Ave NE
- March 19 – March 24 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wentworth Ave NE
- March 24 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The milling operations will happen before the paving.
Traffic will be directed around the various project areas, but no detours will be established.
The city is asking drivers to be cautious when traveling through these locations.
