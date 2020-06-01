Peace holds strong Monday in Danville

Protests continued today in Danville with crowds ranging in size, anywhere from a handful of people to more than 100. The first protest began at 2 p.m., with a second picked up a little after 5 p.m.

Words were not needed for the embrace that started the third day of Danville protests.

"I wanted to be the one to show that Danville could come together, that we could be peaceful, that we could handle things in a much better way than destroying businesses and things of that sort, "

says 18-year-old protest organizer, Dasia Swift.

The unrest felt around the country is in the river city too. Chief Scott Booth wants Danville to know he's not standing back, making clear, "The days of standing behind that blue line, circling the wagons and not talking to your community are over. Ok they are. And if this past couple of weeks hasn't shown you that, I don't know what can."

There was one heated conversation but the violence stayed away from the river city Monday night.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

