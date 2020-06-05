Peaceful Lynchburg protest aided by Lynchburg Police Department

"Hands up, don't shoot. No justice, no peace."

Chants filled the air as sunset neared in Lynchburg.

Protesters took to Miller Park to make their voices heard.

Then, they took to the streets of Lynchburg.

"Black lives matter, black lives matter. Hands up, don't shoot."

A band of a couple dozen people, armed with signs that state their beliefs, began their way down Park Avenue.

But what happened next is what had protesters talking.

"I hope that they captured the police escorting us today, not fighting against us, but actually escorting us," said Thaddeus Hall.

The Lynchburg Police Department swung in and gave them an escort, with officers in front and behind.

For Hall and his fiance Taneisha, they say tonight's protest is all about raising their seven-month son into a better world.

"We just want to make a change for our son, cause we have a son that's being brought up and we just want to make sure that he doesn't go through the same struggle as we're going through."

And so, alongside many others, they had the Lynchburg Police Department escort them through Lynchburg.

The march took north of an hour to complete, with a couple breaks on the way to keep up the morale.

"We need more black leaders, people that's not afraid to stand up. We ain't ashamed to talk, we ain't ashamed to walk, we ain't ashamed," said Mackton Saunders.

And when they finally got back to Miller Park before the curfew, they made sure to stay hydrated before heading home.

"I want them to make this city where they feel comfortable to live, work and play," said James Camm, Living Word Ministries pastor. "And we gotta understand that every citizen needs to now see that they're attempting to do it the right way and start listening to their voice."

