Pedestrian hit by vehicle traveling northbound on Route 29 in Pittsylvania Co.

According to Virginia State Police, a person was attempting to cross Route 29 Monday when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Police received the report of the single-vehicle accident at 7:37 p.m. located near 3730 US Highway 29 NB.

The person hit by the vehicle was taken to Danville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver and their passenger were not injured.

No further details have been released. State Police is still looking into the case.

