Pedestrian injured in Lynchburg hit-and-run

Lynchburg Police are investigating after a hit-and-run left one person injured Sunday.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Memorial Avenue around 6:32 p.m. for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, they found one person who had been hit by a driver.

The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The LPD does not have a description of the vehicle or driver; if anyone has any information about the incident, they ask you to call the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.