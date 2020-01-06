Pedestrian killed on road Sunday night in Pittsylvania County

Virginia State Police have released the name of a man hit and killed in traffic Sunday night.

Police say the crash was at 11:43 p.m. on Route 29, one tenth of a mile north of Route 703 in Pittsylvania County.

Twenty-four-year-old Loren Wright of Java was walking in the right travel lane on the north side of Route 29, and was hit by the driver of a 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup traveling north on Route 29. He died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene to talk to police. An investigation continues.

