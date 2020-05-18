Pedestrian killed, driver in hospital following crash in Buchanan County

Virginia State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Buchanan County that left one man dead Saturday.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lesters Fork Road. The driver of a Lincoln sedan was backing out of a driveway when he changed course and drove back in, hitting a pedestrian who was standing on a bridge in the driveway.

The impact knocked the pedestrian off the bridge, where he fell about 10 feet into the creek below. The Lincoln ran off the left side of the bridge, overturned and landed in the creek.

The pedestrian, 51-year-old Buford Smith of Grundy, died at the scene.

The driver, a 91-year-old man from Grundy, was flown to a hospital in Kentucky and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending.

