Person taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle on Virginia Tech's campus

A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle on West Campus Drive.

According to Virginia Tech Police, officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to 240 West Campus Drive in the crosswalk area where they found a person had been hit.

The driver has been charged in the case. Details on the charges were not yet available.

Virginia Tech Police believes no external factors caused the accident and it most likely was a result of driver navigation error.

