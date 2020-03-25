Pentagon sees first case of COVID-19

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the Pentagon on March 24.

A U.S. Marine that was stationed at the Pentagon is in isolation at his home and will undergo further assessment by health professionals.

The Marine was last at the Pentagon on March 13.

The Marine followed guidelines from the CDC by isolating himself when an immediate family member began to show symptoms of the virus.

He immediately contacted his assigned medical facility once he became ill.

