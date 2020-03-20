People in the Roanoke Valley enjoy hiking trails as a form of social distancing

As people around the United States practice social distancing, you might be getting a little antsy. Friday, McAfee's Knob parking lot in Salem was packed as people in the area tries to get outside and enjoy the fresh air, since many gyms and other businesses are closed.

There are ten Blue Ridge hiking trails within the Roanoke Valley. Ben Carr lives in Yorktown, Virginia and made an almost-four-hour drive Friday morning to experience some of the best hiking Virginia has to offer.

"And so, I'm like, I want to come where it's a little bit harder to work out, so I wanted to do the triple crown, which is three mountain ranges in the Roanoke Valley," said Carr.

The Triple Crown is made up of McAfee's Knob, Tinker Cliffs and Dragon's Tooth. He said this was the best way for him and his friends to spend their time "social distancing."

"Coming over here for the day has given me the chance to mentally get away from it all and be able to cope with that's happening, is just getting out here and focusing on myself and letting myself kind of be free and wow, what a great place to do that," said Carr.

While on the trail I ran into plenty of dogs getting their energy out and a fair share of families. That's when we ran into the Fullers, whose two kids are at home and each day they are planning a different activity. Yesterday was fishing, today is hiking.

"We are using our free time as a family to go out and just experience the nature, maybe find some cool rocks, maybe some beautiful spring flowers and some fresh air," said Irena Fuller.

Your hike will surely be rewarded with some of the best views.

