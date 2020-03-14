People still hit the streets in downtown Roanoke despite the canceled parade

The Roanoke St. Patrick's Day parade was, of course, canceled due to coronavirus concerns, but that didn't stop downtown restaurants from celebrating anyway.

The streets of downtown Roanoke were a sheet of green and gold as people celebrated St. Patrick's day, despite the absence of the annual parade.

General Manager at 202 Social House, Emily Ford says it was definitely concerning at first.

"We were a little worried about the restaurants because there is so much that goes into this and they've already bought all this extra stuff and brought on all these extra staff members, and a little worried for some of them on making up that loss", said Ford.

She says even though many showed up to celebrate, if the parade hadn't been cancelled there would be many more.

"It starts much earlier, normally we open really early, we're already packed by nine ten o'clock in the morning, so it definitely started really slow", said Ford.

For many like Tim Piercy, they wouldn't miss out on the chance to get downtown and celebrate, parade or not.

"It didn't bother us that the parade was cancelled at all because they didn't cancel the fun. I mean look around, there's many many people everyone's having a great time.", said Piercy.

He said they also used this as a chance to support the local businesses.

"We just had oysters at Awful Arthur's now we're going to Sidewinder's to do some dancing and just have a great time", said Piercy.

Ford said that they are taking precautions by sanitizing every hour and even placed a sanitizing station at the front of the restaurant. They are expecting a drop in revenue, but are hopeful with the community's support.

