PepsiCo hiring temporary workers in Roanoke area

Many people around the world are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. One company is looking to hire temporary workers in Roanoke.

PepsiCO Beverages North America South Division says they are “aggressively and quickly looking to make new temporary hires in the Roanoke Community.”

Employees at PepsiCo have been working to ship, deliver and stock products during a time when the demand for consumer goods is at an all-time high.

If you are interested in applying for a job with PepsiCo, visit their website to learn more.

