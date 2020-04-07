Percival's Island Bridge re-opens with no-lock policy

Percival's Island Bridge in Lynchburg has re-opened, but not without issues.

The local outdoor spot has now started to see locks placed on the bridge, much like before.

Officials say that locks were part of the problem before construction on the bridge was done because of the weight they cast.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation has now equipped its employees with bolt cutters to ensure that locks do not become a problem now.

"It was a big issue over the last few years, damaging the chain link that is a safety feature on this bridge, so this go-around, we're actually not allowing locks to be put on," said Chris Higgins, park services manager.

The bridge will remain open as long as residents adhere to social health guidelines.

