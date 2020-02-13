Percival's Island Bridge will re-open later than planned

Lynchburg residents are going to have to wait a few weeks more to use one bridge.

The Percival's Island bridge is still undergoing repairs.

However, due to some additional fixes that must be made, it won't be complete on time.

An additional $64,000 was granted for those repairs at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The bridge was originally scheduled to re-open March 4.

"We discovered that there was moisture trapped between the decking and the actual ties, which rotted out the centers and tops of those railroad ties, creating a structural issue, requiring an additional scope and much more labor-indusive process," said Andy Chamberland, City of Lynchburg Public Works Construction Coordinator.

With the setbacks, the new re-opening is set for near the end of March.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.