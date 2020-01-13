Person detained following reports of shots fired near Longwood University

A person has been detained following reports of a gun on campus at Longwood University.

Farmville Police and Longwood University Police responded to reports of shots fired near Putney and Main Streets.

The University sent out an alert to students urging them to stay in a secure location until police could search the area.

Officers checked campus buildings and grounds and lifted the alert at 11:10 p.m.

No one was injured in the shooting, but Farmville Police did recover a weapon and detained a person of interest.

