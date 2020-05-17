Person in custody after police chase across counties

A person has been apprehended after leading authorities on a pursuit across county lines Sunday night.

The chase ended in Franklin County where the Sheriff's Office says they helped Virginia State Police and authorities from Eden North Carolina.

According to deputies, there is no longer an active scene and no injuries were reported.

The is no word yet on what started the chase.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with WBJ7 for updates on this case.

