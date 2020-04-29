Person injured, cat killed in Danville fire caused by careless smoking

The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nelson Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police arrived on scene at 129 Nelson Avenue just after 2 a.m., following a call from someone who heard a person screaming for help. Officers moved an occupant from the front porch, but did not go inside the house due to smoke and heat conditions; DFD was then contacted.

When fire crews arrived, the one-story house was filled with heavy smoke, and the living room was on fire.

The occupant told crews a cat was still inside the house, and a search located it in another part of the home. Crews attempted to resuscitate the cat, but it did not survive.

Fire damage was limited to the living room, but the rest of the home received smoke and heat damage. It is not habitable until repairs can be made.

The fire was caused by careless smoking. The occupant sustained burns to the hands, feet and chest, and experienced smoke inhalation. The person was transported to the SOVAH Emergency Room by Danville Life Saving Crew.

Three engines, one ladder, three support vehicles and 19 personnel responded to the call and remained on scene for nearly two hours.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

