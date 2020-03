A pet in one of our hometowns died Sunday after a fire in the 2500 block of Beverly Blvd SW.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were sent at around 1 p.m. to the home that had smoke showing from the outside. Everyone in the building escaped safely. One pet died in the fire.

The two people and another pet were displaced Sunday.

The case remains open.

