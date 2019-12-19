Peters Creek Road sewer line project delayed until January

Orange traffic barrels, Porta Potties and construction linger on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke City. A project to replace more than 4,000 feet of sewage lines is backed up. Now, authorities say it might not be done until January.

The Western Virginia Water Authority hired DLB Enterprises to replace existing sewer lines along Peters Creek Road from around Cove Road to Northwood Drive. The project includes replacing the thousands of feet of pipes with new eight-inch and 18-inch pipes, and involves creating new manholes and services lines.

According to Mike McEvoy, Executive Director of the Water Authority, the original completion date was August 26. DLB Enterprises was awarded additional time because of weather delays, which changed the completion date to October 11. But still, crews are at work.

McEvoy told WDBJ7 in an email Thursday the contractor delayed starting the project and encountered wet weather in the spring. He now expects the project to be complete in January 2020.

WDBJ7 reached out to DLB Enterprises. A person we reached by phone told us the person listed as the project manager on its website is no longer with the company. A representative has not yet responded to WDBJ7's request for comment.

This is the second DLB project in the City that is considered delayed. DLB is also working on the road project along Colonial Avenue. The road work was slated to be complete by Thanksgiving, but according to Luke Pugh, the lead engineer for the City of Roanoke, most of the milling and paving work likely won't be done until late January.

