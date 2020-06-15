Petition started to stop petition looking to rename Lynchburg

People in Lynchburg are fighting back against a petition started to rename the city.

On Wednesday, June 10, a petition was started urging city council to rename Lynchburg. That petition was created by Daisy Howard, who grew up in the city. As of Monday, it has nearly 3,000 signatures. But now, residents are fighting back with a counter petition.

Just two days later, Cece Thomas created another petition to stop the original petition. So far, it has almost 4,000 signatures.

The petition to city council begins with, “I am starting this petition to stop Daisy Howard from trying to have my hometown’s name changed. She does not understand the history of our town, she just doesn’t like the name.”

Lynchburg was named after its founder, John Lynch, whose family also established the Lynch Ferry, which carried traffic across the James River.

