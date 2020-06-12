Petition to rename Lynchburg signed by nearly 1,500 people

A petition to change the city of Lynchburg’s name has almost reached its goal of 1,500 signatures.

The petition was started Wednesday by resident Daisy Howard, who grew up in the city.

In the petition, Howard writes, “If black lives truly matter to the city, then such a word defining the hanging of people of color can and will be eliminated.”

The city of Lynchburg was named after its founder, John Lynch.

The petition comes following weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

Floyd’s death ignited global Black Lives Matter protests calling for police reform and equality.

