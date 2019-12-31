Pfizer, GSK, Sanofi among drugmakers hiking U.S. prices on January 1

Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi are among the drug companies expected to raise prices on over 200 drugs on January 1, according to Reuters.

In a story previewing the hike in U.S. drug costs, they point to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm, 3 Axis Advisors, as sources pointing out the planned increases that will amount to about a 5% median.

Almost all of the jumps Wednesday will be less than 10%, and are expected to be followed by even more later in the week.

Pfizer's group of drugs receiving an increase in price includes cancer treatment, Ibrance, and rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz. According to Pfizer spokeswoman Amy Rose, many of the adjustments are less than $1 per product.

GlaxoSmithKline's group includes respiratory treatments it delivers with its Ellipta inhaler, cancer drug Zejula and on several products in its HIV-focused ViiV joint venture.

10 total Sanofi drugs will see increases that range from 1% to 5% above their current rates.

