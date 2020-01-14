Pharmacy Tech program kicks off at new Roanoke EnVision Center

If you ask Shanequa Battle her favorite subject, she more than likely will not say it's math.

"Take me back to that math, oh my god! It's hard, it's hard! It's not at easy as I thought it was going to be," said Battle, a resident at the Villages at Lincoln.

Battle has lived at the Villages for the last three years. For the last several weeks, she's participated in a student success program, to get ready for a pharmacy tech program.

"A lot of times people don't really know what's out there. So I think this is kind of bringing it to them and educating them on how they can receive help if needed," said Greg Goodman, the family self sufficiency coordinator for the neighborhood.

And that's where the Envision Center comes in.

This past November, the Department of Housing and Urban Development picked Roanoke to have an Envision Center. This one makes 18 across the country.

The pharmacy tech program is the first 14-week class the EnVison Center is offering.

"When that light hits and you see oh I get it, this is what I want to do and just seeing them reach goals, even if they're small goals, but you know they're building up and reaching something big, and that's just great to see," said Greg Goodman.

For Shanequa, her goal in completing the course is to provide for Amira, her two-year-old daughter.

Even if that means completing some more math problems.

