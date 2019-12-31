Photos released in search for Lynchburg Cadillac thieves

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the theft of a Cadillac.

Police say December 27, a female and male went to Pinkerston Cadillac on Graves Mill Road and looked at a blue 2017 Cadillac. After sitting in it, they took a key to the vehicle. Police are looking into how they got the key to be able to walk away with it.

Later that night after the dealership closed, security cameras captured a male enter the lot and leave with the same 2017 blue Cadillac. The tags on the vehicle read HOTMIX1.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online here or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

