Photos released in search for Rocky Mount burglar

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance photos of a person who burglarized a store over the weekend.

Investigators say the Exchange Milling Company on Franklin Street in Rocky Mount was broken into. Surveillance footage shows a white male entering the store and stealing clothing, boots, and other items totaling more than $6,600.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

