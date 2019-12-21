Police looking for driver who hit VSP trooper's vehicle; trooper in hospital

A Virginia State trooper was sent to a hospital after the driver of a pickup crashed into the trooper's vehicle, and police are looking for that hit-and-run driver.

The trooper was taken to Stonewall Jackson Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened Friday at 10:03 p.m. on Route 11 in Botetourt County.

Police say the driver of a white Dodge pickup was traveling north on Route 11, and hit the right side of the trooper's vehicle.

Witnesses say the pickup driver sped away after hitting the trooper's vehicle.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for that pickup, which should have damage on the right side, including the right headlight and fender.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called to assist with the crash investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 800-542-5959 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

