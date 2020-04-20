Pilots provide PPE to rural healthcare workers

A medical flight company is teaming up with rural healthcare providers to make sure doctors and medical crews can get the proper personal protective equipment they need during COVID-19.

On Monday, pilots from Angel Flight East landed at the Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport to help with the cause. They are transporting gloves, masks and shoe covers to healthcare professionals in rural areas who typically don’t have the purchasing power that big hospitals do.

“We’re looking for opportunities not just to bore holes into the sky, but use our passion for a productive purpose, and this is just one example of that,” said pilot Todd Workman.

Workman said his supplies were going to the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon.

“We’re blessed to be able to do this,” Workman said. “We all love flying, but we also have a nice tool for the purpose of being able to help people.”

The Virginia Rural Health Association has been coordinating these efforts for the past few weeks and will continue to do so.

“We’ve been serving as a group purchasing entity on their behalf bringing the orders into our site here in Blacksburg and then dispersing them throughout the state,” said executive director Beth O’Connor.

O’Connor said it’s important for them to help take the burden off of rural healthcare workers during this pandemic.

