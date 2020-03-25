Pittsylvania Co. authorities to deliver essential items to elderly in community

The Pittsylvania Sheriff's Office will pick up and deliver pre-paid medications and other essential items to the elderly and shut in citizens starting Monday, March 30.

This comes as an effort to help those who are at risk or unable to make it to retailers to collect essential items due to coronavirus concerns.

If you are an elderly resident of Pittsylvania County and would like to be considered for this service, please call the Pittsylvania Sheriff's Office at 434-432-7803 and leave your name, address, and phone number.

