Pittsylvania Co. mother of 4 slain, alleged killer shot by deputy

A Pittsylvania County mother of four is dead after she was stabbed with a machete Thursday afternoon according to a relative who wanted to remain anonymous.

That family member said she was killed by her husband while three of their four children – ages 11, 15, and 20 -- were all home.

The relative said this was the latest in a long line of domestic incidents at 8601 Mount Cross Road: “he threatened her. She tried to get a restraining order, but because the house is under both of their names they couldn’t give her the restraining order for him to leave."

When sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene they found a man with a weapon.

When he refused to cooperate, State Police says a deputy shot him.

The man was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Now, the children of the woman killed are still processing what happened and honoring their hardworking, loving, caring mother.

“She cared for not just her family but for other people too. If she knew that there was somebody that didn’t have clothes or were struggling she would go out of her way to help," said the relative.

The children are currently staying with that family member.

There’s no word right now on the suspect’s condition or any charges he faces.

