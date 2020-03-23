Pittsylvania County Pet Center Opens "Pet Food Pantry"

The coronavirus outbreak has caused many businesses in our region and even the world to shut down for a period of time.

Because of that, the Pittsylvania County Pet Center is opening a "Pet Food Pantry" for those who may be unable to afford food for their pets during this crisis.

Director of the center, James McLaughlin, says they had gotten multiple calls about people possibly surrendering their pets because they now couldn't afford to feed them - that's when they decided to open up the pantry.

"We don't want to see any families get broken up over something like that, so we'd rather fix the problem and help these families stay together," said McLaughlin.

The pantry will open Thursday, March 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

