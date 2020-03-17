Pittsylvania County Schools provide meals for students during break

Pittsylvania County Schools is providing meal opportunities for students who are staying home because of a statewide school closure brought on by coronavirus concerns.

Wednesday, March 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., breakfast and lunch meals will be available for any K-12 student enrolled in Pittsylvania County Schools.

Meals will be distributed using curbside pickup service at the following locations: Chatham Middle School, Dan River Middle School, Gretna Middle School and Tunstall Middle Schools.

Breakfast meals for Thursday and Friday and lunch meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week will be distributed at this time.

Meals will be free of charge to all Pittsylvania County students regardless of economic status.

State regulations require those who wish to take advantage of this opportunity to observe the following guidelines:

1. All occupants must remain in their vehicles during meal pick-up to help limit person-to-person contact.

2. Meals will not be served during the week of Spring Break, March 23-27.

