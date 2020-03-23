Pittsylvania County establishes WiFi hotspots throughout the county

Pittsylvania County has established several hotspots throughout the county to help its residents gain internet accesses during the coronavirus pandemic, while still maintaining social distancing.

Whether you need to pay bills, have your kids play an educational game or just need access to the internet, but don't have it, Pittsylvania County is making getting online a little easier.

Mark Moore, emergency public information officer for the county, said "In times like these, the government needs to take a big role in how we handle situations, and we can be effective in providing and opening up all of our resources as much as possible to aid in getting us back to normal."

Free WiFi can be accessed at all county high school parking lots, all public library parking lots, seven different convenience centers in the county and even the pet center parking lot.

"I have noticed some families pulling up and parking right next to the dog park and it looked like they were getting online and taking advantage of it."

James McLaughlin, director of the pet center, says any way the center can help those in need at this time, they're all for it.

"We have WiFi right here in our parking lot; we're happy to have people come up and take advantage of that. It's one more thing that we can do to help the public through these tough times," said McLaughlin.

For those planning on taking advantage of the free WiFi access, there are some things the county wants you to keep in mind.

"They are encouraged to stay in their vehicle to keep that social distancing, but to pull into parking lots whether it's the schools or libraries, they can be accessed from their vehicle; there is no need to get out," said Moore.

Two additional hotspots will be made available this week at the County Administration building and the County Community Development building.

