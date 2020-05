Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Pittsylvania County.

The crash happened just after midnight Sunday morning on Route 29, a tenth of a mile north of Malmaison Road.

The driver of a 2018 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited ran off the left side of the road and struck a road sign.

The driver, 50-year-old Henry Bradley Burnett of Chatham, was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.

